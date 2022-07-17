Lucknow, Jul 16 (PTI) A trader here alleged that a sub-divisional officer bulldozed a portion of his house on asking for payment of a furniture bought by the latter from his shop, police said on Saturday.

The accused officer, Ghanshyam Verma, was removed from his post by District Magistrate of Moradabad, Shailendra Kumar Singh, and was attached to the district headquarters, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Held for Cheating Private Bank of Over Rs 3 Crore, Say Police.

The divisional commissioner of Moradabad has ordered a probe into the matter.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says '51 Lakh Households To Get Zero Electricity Bill'.

Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "I received a complaint regarding the matter on July 11. I have directed the district magistrate to get the matter investigated from an additional district magistrate (ADM) level officer."

The investigation has been handed over to ADM (administration).

The complaint was made by Zahid Ahmed, who alleged that Verma took furniture worth 2.67 lakh from him. He said the official gave orders to bulldoze his house after he asked for the money.

Meanwhile, the opposition Samajwadi Party attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the incident and demanded action against the erring officer.

Reacting to the development, BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava told PTI, "The Yogi Adityanath government is a transparent one which does not discriminate among people. Whether it is a common man or senior official, if he is found guilty, the government will take strict action against him."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)