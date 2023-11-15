Etawah, November 15: A coach in a train passing through Sarai Bhopat railway station in UP's Etawah district caught fire on Wednesday evening, said an official from North Central Railways. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire Video: Blaze Erupts in Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special in Etawah, No Casualties Reported.

"While train number 02570 'Darbhanga Clone Special' was passing through the Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach," said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways. Uttar Pradesh Train Fire: One Coach of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express Catches Fire Near Etawah, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Train Fire

#WATCH | While train number 02570 Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or… pic.twitter.com/U6LfewBsrx — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2023

"All passengers in the train were disembarked safely and there are no injuries or causalities," said North Central Railways CPRO, adding that the train is scheduled to leave shortly.

