Siddharthnagar (UP), May 28 (PTI) A health worker was suspended and a medical officer transferred two weeks after 20 villagers here were administered Covaxin after getting Covishield as their first dose.

The goof-up took place on May 14 at the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots.

An inquiry was ordered and action taken against Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) Kalavati was suspended and Shivesht Kumar, the medical officer, who was in charge of the centre, for negligence, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sandeep Chaudhary said in a statement.

The CMO also issued a recovery order of Rs 7,500 against Immunisation Officer Shanti Singh after 50 doses of Covishield were found missing from the cold chain, it said.

Meanwhile, medical teams visited villages, including Audahi Kala and Manpur, on Thursday to examine the people who received the wrong jabs.

“We have tested 18 of the 20 people so far and none of them are facing any issues,” said AS Khan, team in-charge.

Snehi, one of the 20 villagers who received the jabs of two different vaccines against the coronavirus infection, said: “There is no problem. The doctors visited the village on Friday.”

According to another villager, Ramdev, vaccines were brought from another centre after they fell short. "It was later found that the vaccine of a different company was given to everyone. We have no problem. We are fine.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)