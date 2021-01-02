Lucknow Jan 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 728 fresh cases of coronavirus infection and eight deaths due to it on Saturday, the lowest daily deaths in around the last six months.

With this, the total number of Covid infection cases in the state reached 5,87,434 and death toll to 8,387, a Health department bulletin said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said only eight deaths were reported in the state which is minimum of the daily death toll in around last six months.

The fatality rate due to Covid-19 in the state clocked 1.42 per cent on Saturday, the bulletin said.

There are 13,316 active cases in the state at present of which 5,518 are in home isolation and 1,305 undergoing treatment in hospitals, he said.

Till now, 5,65,731 people have been cured of the infection and the state's recovery rate has clocked 96.3 per cent.

Two deaths each were reported from Varanasi and Gorakhpur and one each from Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gonda and Balrampur, the bulletin said, adding 137 new cases of infection were reported from Lucknow.

Meanwhile, dry runs for anti-Covid vaccination were held at six places in the state capital on Saturday and preparations were reviewed.

On January 5, dry runs would be done at six places each in all 75 districts of the state, including three each in rural and urban areas, he said.

On Friday over 1.29 lakh tests were done taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to over 2.42 crores.

Prasad stressed that though the number of cases was coming down, continuing with all necessary precautions for some more time was essential.

