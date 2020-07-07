Lucknow, Jul 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,332 new infections pushing the state's tally to 29,968 on Tuesday, officials said.

So far, 827 fatalities have been reported in the state, with 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, Principal Secretary for Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The total number of active cases stand at 9,514, he said.

Prasad said as many as 1,332 fresh cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

He said 19,627 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

Testing for COVID-19 touched a new benchmark on Monday with 30,329 samples being tested in a single day. So far, over 9.22 lakh samples have been tested, he said.

Stressing on the need to take precautions against the novel coronavirus, Prasad said that the government has taken a serious note of people moving about without masks in public places.

To check this, the fine on people caught not using masks is set to be increased from Rs 200 to Rs 500. A notification in this regard will be issued in two to three days, he said.

"Increase in number of cases has been seen after 'Unlock', specially in workplaces and other such places where people sit in close proximity. There is a need to take utmost care. People seem to think that since 'Unlock' has started, the danger is over, which is wrong," Prasad said.

So far, 33,571 COVID helpdesks have been set up by different departments at entry point of offices and industrial units, and till now, over 6,000 cases, having some symptoms, have been detected with their help, he said.

Referring to the door-to-door campaign launched in the state's Meerut division from July 2 and in other divisions from July 5, Prasad said surveillance teams are noting down details of COVID-19 symptoms, besides preparing a list of those with co-morbidity.

Data is being put on a portal to ensure that such cases get special care, he said.

