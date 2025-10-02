Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): A wanted criminal was injured in a shootout that took place late last night between police in the Chaurakhas police station area of Kushinagar.

The injured criminal has been identified as Sugriva Kushwaha, who was wanted in cases such as animal smuggling and the Gangster Act as per Police records.

The encounter took place near the Ghoraghat bridge in the Chaurakhas police station area, where police received information that the wanted criminal was present in the area. The SWAT team, Chaurakhas, and Patharwa police jointly laid a siege and began checking.

During this time, an attempt was made to stop a biker, but he opened fire on the police. In retaliatory action, the criminal was shot in the leg and apprehended on the spot. A pistol, cartridges, a motorcycle without a number plate and ₹630 in cash were recovered from the arrested criminal.

He was wanted in case number 299/2025 registered at Tamkuhiraj police station and a reward of 25,000 rupees was announced on him. The injured accused has been sent to the hospital for treatment under police custody.

The police have registered a case against him and initiated further action. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police Niveshak Katiyar, and Circle Officer Rakesh Pratap Singh.

Earlier, in another operation, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP ATS) has busted a racket that was fraudulently collecting donations worth crores of rupees in the name of aid to Gaza war victims, said the police.

In this case, the ATS arrested three accused, Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufian, from Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.ADG Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, stated that the ATS received information that some individuals were running a crowdfunding campaign on social media platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp in the name of helping children and women affected by the Gaza war.Donations were being solicited from the public through emotional videos and messages.

However, the huge amount of money collected did not reach the war victims; instead, the accused embezzled it through their own UPI.Following an investigation, the ATS filed a case against the three accused, Mohammad Ayan, Zaid Notiyar, and Abu Sufian, at the ATS police station in Lucknow.

All three were arrested in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, on September 20. After obtaining transit remand from the court, the accused will be brought to Lucknow for further investigation. (ANI)

