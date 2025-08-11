Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Water levels of the River Ganga crossed the danger mark in Kanpur and Hapur on Monday, leading to a flood-like situation.

Heavy rainfall in the region has caused the river to swell, and it has crossed the danger mark. This has prompted authorities to issue alerts and take necessary measures to manage the potential flood impact.

Ashok, a resident of Hapur, where the levels of the River Ganga rose, stated that the water had brought along a lot of debris and trash, which was being cleared.

"The flood water has brought along with it a lot of debris and trash... The cleaning process is ongoing right now," Ashok told ANI.

A local of Kanpur stated that the rising water levels had left the Ghat submerged, further stating that the floods in Uttarakhand were most likely a reason for the same.

"The water level has been rising continuously, and the whole Ghat here has submerged. It is mostly due to the floods in Uttarakhand," the local told ANI.

The danger level mark of the River Ganga in Kanpur is 114 metres.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Friday, all government, government-aided and private schools from pre-primary to Class 8th in Lucknow district were closed due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, according to a notice from the District Magistrate's office.

The District Magistrate's office said the decision was taken following continuous heavy rain in the past few hours and a forecast for more rain by the India Meteorological Department.

The notice read, "In view of the ongoing inclement weather and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the past few hours in Lucknow, as well as the forecast of further heavy rain by the Meteorological Department, all government, government-aided, and private schools--including those affiliated with all boards--from pre-primary to Class 8 in both urban and rural areas of Lucknow district will remain closed for academic activities on August 8, 2025."School managements, parents, and students are requested to comply with this order strictly," the notice stated. (ANI)

