Etah (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A woman along with 10-15 other people have been booked for allegedly attacking and trying to forcibly free her son when a police team arrested him in a loot case here, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday, a police team had gone to the Hindu Nagar locality and was bringing the accused, Shivam alias Shibbu, to the Kotwali Nagar police station after arresting him. It was then his mother along with 10-15 others surrounded the team and forcibly tried to free him, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Vinod Pandey said.

Police managed to bring the loot case accused to the station, he said.

Pandey said a case has been registered against Shivam's mother, two women, who have been named, and 10 to 15 others for attacking the police team and forcibly trying free the accused.PTI COR SAB

