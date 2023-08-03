Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A woman died after the cable of a lift snapped, leading to a free fall between floors at a housing complex in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Thursday.

The woman was alone in the lift when the incident occurred.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Woman Semi-Stripped, Beaten, Tied to Tree Overnight in Sheohar.

"Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to the breaking of the lift wire of Paras Tierra Society under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment,'' the police said.

After the incident occurred, the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and died during treatment.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Elderly Woman Dies After Lift Malfunctions in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137 (Watch Video).

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)