Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): Family members of a woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Wednesday carried her body and blocked a road in the Poothan Sakrauli Civil Line area.

The relatives alleged that the woman had been facing continuous harassment from some police personnel, resulting in her death.

After senior police officers assured them they would investigate the allegation against the police personnel, the family members stopped blocking the road.

"An argument took place between some police personnel and the woman on June 6. The reason for the death of the woman is not known. A postmortem of the dead body will be done. We are looking into all the facts of the incident. Legal action will be taken after the investigation. The family is satisfied with our assurance," Superintendant of Police (City) Kapildev Singh said.

The family has alleged that the police demanded bribe by accusing them of illegal mining. They also alleged that the police personnel ransacked their house and assaulted them. According to the family members of the deceased woman, identified as Sapna, she was very depressed after the incident. (ANI)

