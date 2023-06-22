Mikayla Campinos, a popular TikTok content creator in Canada, is reportedly missing. Soon after the news of disappearance of Mikayla Campinos broke, rumours started that she might be dead. While there is no official confirmation about her death from authorities or her family, social media is abuzz with rumours.

A section of people on social media are of the view that Mikayla Campinos could be a victim of death hoax. Is Mikayla Campinos dead or alive? Here's what we know so far about the famous TikToker.

Who Is Mikayla Campinos?

16-year-old Canadian Tiktoker Mikayla Campinos is well-recognised for posting humorous and lifestyle videos on her social media page, with more than two million followers. She would post pictures of her stylish ensembles on her 380,000+ follower on Instagram account. Mikayla is a well-liked public figure among Generation Z., But recently, there has been some disturbing online news spreading about her. A 20-year-old Suspect Has Been Arrested over a Shooting Incident That Left 1 Teenager Dead.

Is Mikayla Campinos Dead or Alive?

Earlier in June, a video of Mikayla Campinos went viral on Reditt. The viral video showed Mikayla getting intimate with a boy. During this time, it also emerged that she was missing. This sparked death rumous with people saying that she committed suicide after facing online bullying over her viral video. She had not posted anything on her accounts recently. This added fuel to death rumours. Who Is Jenny Popach? Why Is This 16-Year-Old Dubbed As ‘TikTok’s Problem Child’? Here’s Everything To Know About the Social Media Star.

A media publication HOLR claimed that Mikayla had died. However, there has been no official confirmation and she could be a victim of death hoax. It may be the case that she has gone underground to escape online criticism she has been facing since her video went viral.

