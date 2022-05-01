Saharanpur (UP), May 1 (PTI) A lady teacher lost her life while her husband and their two-year-old son were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a speeding jeep, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place under the Deoband police station area limits of the district, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the accident took place late on Saturday night.

Dheeraj, a resident of Deoband, was travelling to Saharanpur on a motorcycle accompanied by his wife Priti (35), a teacher in a primary school, and their son when a speeding Bolero jeep hit their bike from back side, Tomar said.

Police said the driver fled the spot after the accident.

