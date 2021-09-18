Lucknow, Sep 18 (PTI) An Uttar Pradesh woman minister on Saturday deposed in a special court for lawmakers in a case involving the use of abusive language against her minor daughter by some BSP leaders in 2016.

After recording the woman's minister's statement for the first time as part of the trial stage of what is known as the examination-in-chief in the case under POCSO Act, Special Judge P K Rai slated October 1 for her cross-examination by the defence counsel.

The minister's identity is being withheld as section 23 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act specifically bars the revelation of any detail which may lead to the identification of the victim of any offence under this act.

The accused identity too has been withheld because a recent verdict of the Bombay High court bars its revelation as this too may lead to the identification of the victim.

The woman minister appeared before the court at around 2.15 pm as a prosecution witness and finished her deposition by 3 pm.

The FIR in the case was lodged by the then BJP leader with Hazratganj police on July 22, 2016.

The accused, all BSP leaders and party workers, had allegedly hurled abuses at the BJP leader besides targeting her old mother-in-law and 12-year-old daughter.

After the probe, the charge sheet in the case was filed in court on January 12, 2018, under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

