Noida (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) A 52-year-old woman allegedly doused herself with kerosene and self-immolated at her home in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday, four days after testing positive for COVID-19, police said.

The link between her testing positive for coronavirus and taking the extreme step is inconclusive, a senior police official said, citing interaction with her family.

The woman lived with her husband, a retired air force official, two daughters and a son at their house in a gated society in Badalpur area, the police said.

"Police were alerted this morning that the woman, aged around 52 years, died after immolating herself using kerosene oil around 4 am. She had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 11," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida and Crime) Elamaran G said.

"The family told the police that she was upset over her COVID test result but it remains inconclusive if she took the extreme step because of that," the officer told PTI.

The body was disposed by a team of medical experts and no post-mortem examination was done, the police said, adding further legal proceedings were being carried out.

