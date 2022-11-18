Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): A body of a woman was found inside a suitcase, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh said police on Friday.

As per reports, the woman was 25 years old and the bag was thrown away in a secluded area.

"The body of a 25-year-old girl was found in a suitcase thrown away in a secluded area. Prima facie, it looks like the girl was killed elsewhere and disposed of here to hide facts of the murder," Circle Officer (CO) Mahavan, Alok Kumar told ANI.

Further investigations are underway.

The tragic incident comes just days after Shraddha Walker's murder case.

Shraddha's live in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, allegedly strangled her and chopped her body into 35 pieces. He was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker. Poonawalla is currently under police custody.(ANI)

