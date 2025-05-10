Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials of the Stamp and Registration Department to offer women one per cent discount on stamp duty for registration of properties valued up to Rs 1 crore.

The previous limit was Rs 10 lakh.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also directed them to levy a maximum fee of Rs 5,000 for division and registration of ancestral properties.

He also stressed on uniform circle rates, mandatory document verification before registration, and the use of technology for a simpler process, it said.

The chief minister also directed the officials to improve registry office infrastructure and digitise all public-facing services, the statement added.

