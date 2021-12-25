Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 25 (ANI): Jewar Toll, Yamuna Expressway witnessed a massive traffic jam due to the weekend coinciding with Christmas on Saturday.

The traffic policemen are busy making the traffic normal.

Also Read | Omicron Scare: Centre To Send Multi-Disciplinary Teams To 10 Identified States With High COVID-19 Cases, Low Vaccination Rates.

"Traffic is moving at a slow pace on Jewar Toll Yamuna Expressway due to heavy traffic due to weekend. Traffic policemen are busy making the traffic normal," said the Noida Traffic Police in a tweet in Hindi from its official handle. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)