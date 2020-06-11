Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A youth has been arrested in connection with a double murder case near Dubiyari bridge area here, police said on Thursday.

“Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the area near Dubiyari Bridge on Wednesday and arrested the accused. He is booked under various sections of IPC including Section 302 (murder),” Circle Officer, Chauri Chaura, Rachna Mishra said.

Though the accused claimed he was 17-years-old and a class 9 student, the police said he “seemed of around 20 years of age”.

Two cousins, Krishna (25) and Divakar (23), were killed with a 9mm pistol on May 24 near River Gorra at Bargadwa village in Jhangha area.

Nine persons were earlier arrested in the case, police said.

On being asked about the confusion regarding the age of the accused, Anil Kumar Singh, SHO, Jhangha Police Station said, “He seemed around 20-years-old.”

SP (North) Arvind Pandey had, during a press conference on May 31, said the cousins were killed over competition and animosity between two groups of youths.

