Ballia (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Yuva Chetna Manch, a social organisation active in the eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh, has extended its support to Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) protesting against the new farm laws at Delhi's borders and staged a dharna at the district headquarters here on Friday.

The organisation's activists staged a sit-in in front of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Shaheed Park in Chowk area and extended their support to BKU leader Rakesh Tikait.

Speaking on the occasion, the outfit's convener Rohit Kumar Singh hit out at the Central government alleging that it was committing atrocities on the farmers in Delhi.

Condemning the incident that took place at the Red Fort on Republic Day, Singh held the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) responsible for it alleging that they were behind the violence.

The entire country is standing in solidarity with Tikait and if anything happens to him, the BJP government would have to bear the brunt, Singh said.

