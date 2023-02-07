Ramgarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Congress leader Bajrang Kumar Mahto on Tuesday filed his nomination as the UPA candidate for Ramgarh bypolls, scheduled to be held on February 27.

Mahato was accompanied by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Avinash Pandey and other senior leaders as he submitted his papers to the returning officer.

Byelection to the seat was necessitated following the disqualification of Mahato's wife Mamata Devi as MLA, following her conviction in a case of violence. The UPA candidate will be locking horns with NDA nominee and AJSU Party leader Sunita Choudhary, who submitted her papers on Saturday.

Pandey claimed that Mahto will win the election with a thumping majority as Mamta Devi had long fought for rights of farmers, and was falsely implicated in the case.

In December 2022, a special MP/MLA court in Hazaribag sentenced Mamata Devi and 12 others to jail for five years in a case of violence registered in 2016.

