Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): On his arrival in Varanasi after a long and packed day in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the late hours of Thursday, went to inspect the Shivpur-Phulwaria-Lahartara marg.

This project saw inter-ministerial coordination, including from Railways and Defense, to enhance the ease of living for citizens of Varanasi.

The project is built at a cost of Rs 360 crore. It helps in reducing the distance of travel from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) towards the airport from 75 minutes to 45 minutes.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Varanasi airport and was received by CM Yogi Adityanath.

The Prime Minister also held a roadshow in Varanasi. He will be on a two-day visit starting on February 23.

He will also be inaugurating developmental projects worth Rs 13167.07 crore in Purvanchal during his visit.

The Prime Minister will first participate in the program at Swatantra Bhawan of BHU in the morning. After that, he will visit the birthplace of Saint Shiromani Ravidas, pay obeisance, and address the devotees. After this, the PM will visit Banas Kashi Sankul (Amul Dairy) in Karkhianv Agro Park, inaugurate 23 projects worth Rs 10972.00 crore and lay the foundation stone for 12 projects worth Rs 2195.07 crore on the park premises.

The PM will also address a big public meeting from here, in which a large number of farmers will be present.

He will also visit the Kashi Sansad Photography Competition Gallery and interact with the participants regarding their photograph entries on the theme "Samvarti Kashi". The PM will reach Sirgovardhan by road at around 11:45 am after the program of about an hour.

To give a boost to Varanasi's famous textile sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. This new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure in the textile sector.

Expanding the health infrastructure, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone for the National Center on Aging in BHU. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sigra Sports Stadium Phase 1 and District Rifle Shooting Range, a step towards strengthening the sports infrastructure in the city.

PM Modi will inaugurate several urban development projects in Varanasi, including an urban waste-to-charcoal plant by NTPC in Ramna, an upgrade of the water supply network in the Sis-Varuna area and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STP-sewerage pumping stations.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several projects for the beautification of Varanasi, including rejuvenation projects of ponds and redevelopment of parks and a project for the design and development of a 3-D urban digital map and database.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. These projects include ten spiritual journeys along the Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and the redevelopment of public facilities at five stops on the Pavan Path.

23 schemes worth Rs 10,972 crore are to be launched and the foundation stone for 12 schemes worth Rs 2195.07 crore will be laid by the Prime Minister. (ANI)

