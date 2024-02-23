Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): As part of his current tour in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) in Surat on Thursday and dedicated to the nation two Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) in the district.

Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of more than Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1400 megawatts and are the largest indigenous PHWRs, said an official release.

Also Read | Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Led-Cabinet Approves Several Key Proposals, Makes Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' Tax-Free.

As per the official release, the PHWRs are first-of-its-kind reactors with advanced safety features comparable with the best in the world.

"The two reactors will produce about 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers of multiple states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu," said the release.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Core Committee Meeting in Jaipur Discusses Roadmap for LS Polls.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in the state's Navsari district on Thursday afternoon.

The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the local people of Navsari. Scores of people gathered to welcome and cheer for the Prime Minister.

Thousands of spectators including children, youth, and elderly of Navsari participated in the roadshow to welcome and catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering at Navsari, the Prime Minister spoke about the country's first PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (MITRA) Park situated at Vansi Borsi village in Gujarat's Navsari and said that PM MITRA park will give a boost to the textile sector and also generate employment to thousands of people.

In Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)