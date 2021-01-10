Lucknow, Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 5,93,171 on Sunday with 699 fresh cases while the death toll mounted to 8,495 as 13 more people succumbed to the disease.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from state capital Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Lucknow also reported the highest number of fresh cases at 165, it said.

As many as 769 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease and were discharged the previous day. With this, the number of patients discharged so far stands at 5,73,542.

There are 11,134 active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

So far, over 2.53 crore samples have been tested in the state, with 1.38 lakh tested the previous day, it said.

