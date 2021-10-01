Noida, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's first air pollution control tower is set to come up along the DND Expressway in Noida, officials said on Friday.

The tower will be a pilot project which would be installed by the Noida Authority in collaboration with the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), they said.

The tower will be 20 metres tall and 4.5 metres in diameter, and will be able to improve air quality in an area of one square kilometre, they added.

“Enabling Noida to breathe better! An air pollution control tower will be set up on the green belt at DND Expressway with support from BHEL. This pilot project will help improve the air quality in an area of 1 sq. km. This will be the first of its kind in the state,” Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted.

The date of installation of the pilot project was not available immediately.

According to the officials, the government-run BHEL will be funding the project and manufacturing the air pollution control towers, while the Noida Authority will be providing them the space and location for operations.

More such towers are in the offing in Noida after the installation of the first one, a BHEL official told PTI.

Noida, adjoining Delhi in the national capital region, witnesses increased levels of air pollution during the winters. The air quality index (AQI) often slips into poor, very poor and severe levels, impacting people's health.

