New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule of the bypoll for the Khatauli Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The election will be held on December 5 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Also Read | I’ve Said It but Didn’t Take Anyone’s Name. BJP Got PIL Filed Against Me but the Charges … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The Khatauli seat fell vacant on Monday when BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini was disqualified after his recent conviction in a case related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Saini and 11 others were sentenced to two years imprisonment in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case by a special MP/MLA court on October 11.

Also Read | India to Host ‘No Money For Terrorism’ Ministerial Conference Next Week in Delhi.

The gazette notification will be issued on November 10. The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21.

With this announcement, the poll body said that all vacancies for 2022 as of now are covered with this announcement for by-election.

Earlier on November 5, the ECI had announced the dates of by-elections for the vacant Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in five states.

The polling for the by-polls will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8

According to a notification by the ECI, Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

By-elections will also be held in Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, Bihar's Kurhani, Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur(ST) and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from where Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case last month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)