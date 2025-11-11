Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh) [India] November 11 (ANI): There is an atmosphere of mourning in Shravasti as the family of Dinesh Mishra received news of his death in the Delhi blast on Tuesday.

Dinesh, a native of Chikni Purwa Ganesh Pur, Ikouna Police Station area, had been living in Delhi for around 12 years and working at a card shop in Chawri Bazar.

Also Read | Who Is Umar Mohammad, Delhi Blast Suspect Who Parked White Hyundai i20 Car Near Red Fort for 3 Hours?.

The news of his death has left his family in mourning. When family members tried to contact him after seeing the news on TV, his phone was switched off. It was only when they spoke to Dinesh's brother, who lives in Delhi, that they found out about his death.

Dinesh's father, Bhurai, said, "Saw the news on TV and tried to contact him, but his phone was switched off. It was only when I spoke to Dinesh's brother, who lives in Delhi, that I found out about his death."

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase 2 Voting: 31.38% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM in Polls; Kishanganj Records Highest 34.74%.

Dinesh's wife, Reena, is devastated by the news. The family, including their two daughters and son, are in shock. Dinesh's body is being brought back to Shravasti for the final rites.

"Dinesh was a hardworking man who had gone to Delhi to earn a living for his family. We still cannot believe he is no longer with us. His body is being brought back from Delhi for final rites," said his father with tears in his eyes.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell has launched a full-scale investigation into the explosion, which is suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device (IED).

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review meeting at his residence to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that killed eight people and injured several others on Monday evening.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Following the explosion, Shah directed a multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, National Security Guard (NSG), Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and Delhi Police to determine the cause, nature, and source of the explosives.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence. The NIA is currently assisting the Delhi Police in the investigation.

Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a "swift and thorough" inquiry into the recent Delhi high-intensity explosion case, assuring that those responsible will not be spared and that the investigation's findings will be made public soon.

The Defence Minister also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the blast. Speaking at the "Delhi Defence Dialogue" organised at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), Singh said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic incident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and courage to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief."

"From this platform, I wish to assure that the country's leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The investigation's findings will soon be made public. I want to formally assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances," he added.

Delhi Police registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kotwali Police Station. Multiple agencies are investigating the explosion to determine its cause and motive.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)