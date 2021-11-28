Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28 (ANI): After Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak, Basic Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Sunday said that the case will be investigated by Special Task Force (STF).

Basic Education Minister, Satish Dwivedi, said, "The paper leak of UPTET 2021 exam will be conducted by UP STF. Uttar Pradesh government will soon conduct the exam within a month."

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2021 examination scheduled to be held on Sunday was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak.

Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order informed that dozens of suspects were detained by the Special Task Force (STF) in the paper leak case.

"UPTET 2021 examination scheduled to be held today stands cancelled due to alleged paper leak. Dozens of suspects were detained by STF in the paper leak case, the investigation is on. Uttar Pradesh government will conduct the exam again within a month," he said. (ANI)

