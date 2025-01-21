New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The most frequent questions raised during the seventh Delhi Assembly concerned urban development, the public works department and the Delhi Jal Board, according to a report by the poll rights organisation ADR.

A detailed analysis of the seventh Delhi Assembly, sessions for which stretched from February 2020 to December 2024, revealed key insights into its legislative functioning, attendance records, and the role of members.

The Delhi Assembly convened 20 sessions during this period, with an average of 15 sitting days per year.

The fifth session (Part I) of 2024 was the longest, stretching from February 15 to April 8, totalling 21 sittings.

The information is based on replies to Right to Information (RTI) queries filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Delhi Election Watch.

In the RTI applications, information was sought from the Delhi Assembly Secretariat on the performance of MLAs and the legislative assembly.

While the Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, the report also includes the performance analysis of MLAs who resigned or were elected through bypolls.

AAP MLAs topped the chart for participation, with Krishna Nagar legislator SK Bagga achieving the highest attendance of 99 per cent.

Other notable performers included Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar) with 97 per cent attendance and Abdul Rehman (Seelampur) with 96 per cent.

While 70 sittings were analysed for attendance, data for four from the fifth session (Part II and Part III) was unavailable.

On the legislative front, the MLAs asked 948 questions during the sessions.

BJP lawmakers Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda) and Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar) asked 45 questions each, the highest among the members.

The topics raised most frequently were in connection with urban development, the public works department, and the Delhi Jal Board.

The House also maintained legislative efficiency, with all 28 bills introduced during this tenure being passed.

AAP MLAs demonstrated higher attendance rates on an average, reflecting strong engagement in the proceedings.

BJP legislators dominated in terms of asking questions, ensuring accountability and scrutiny of government actions.

The national capital goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

