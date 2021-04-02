New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Several Urdu newspapers in the national capital carried reports on the second phase of assembly polls in Assam and West Bengal.

Most newspapers also reported the passage of the 'love jihad' bill by the Gujarat assembly.

Rashtriya Sahara: The publication extensively covered the voter turnout, percentage and other aspects of polls in these two states.

The daily also reported that Pakistan's Federal Cabinet has decided not to import sugar and cotton from India.

The daily also reported the passage of the 'love jihad' bill by the Gujarat assembly. The Bill calls for imprisonment of up to 10 years in the case of forcible conversion.

Inqilab: The newspaper gave prominence to West Bengal and Assam assembly polls on its first page and reported that that the states witnessed record turnout.

It also reported that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Election Commission for not being fair. She also said that she would take the matter to a court of law.

The daily also reported about the COVID-19 situation in the country on its front page. It said that India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 cases and 459 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these additional cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country reached 1,22,21,665. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)