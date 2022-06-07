New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles Flynn held talks with Army chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday on ways to boost military cooperation.

General Flynn is on a visit to India.

Also Read | COVID-19 in Goa: Period Between June 15 to July 15 Crucial, Say Experts.

"General Charles A. Flynn, Commanding General United States Army Pacific #USARPAC called on General Manoj Pande #COAS & discussed aspects of Bilateral Defence Cooperation," the Army said in a tweet.

General Flynn also met the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says, 'Swapna Suresh's Revelation Is Baseless'.

The two officers discussed various aspects of mutual interest, according to an official.

General Flynn's visit to India comes amid a geopolitical turmoil triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials said ways to expand the military cooperation between the two sides figured prominently at General Flynn's meetings in Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)