New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): United States' singer Mary Millben, known for her rendition of 'Om Jai Jagadish Hare' and 'Jana Gana Mana', feels honoured to be invited to India's 75th Independence Day celebrations and specially thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture.

Millben is the first American artist to be invited to India by the ICCR for the Independence Day celebrations.

"It is such an honor. It's such a humbling moment to be in India for the 75th anniversary of your independence. We certainly in America understand the value of freedom and liberty and independence as we celebrate on July 4. And so to be here, in the motherland, country that I love dearly, celebrating your independence. It's just a great honor," Milben told ANI.

US singer did mention that she certainly doesn't take lightly the opportunity that has been extended to serve as the first American artist invited to the independence celebration.

Calling newly elected President Draupadi Murmu as inspiration Millben said, "I considered a great honor. I certainly want to thank His Excellency Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who I have great respect for, and certainly to your newly elected president. What an inspiration her election has been to the world now Her Excellency President Murmu."

US singer also shared her experience of singing for 3 US Presidents ie George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump and said, "anytime you get called or asked to sing, certainly from a United States president doesn't matter the party. It's a tremendous honor. I m humbled and honored that I have been able to sing for President Bush, President Obama, and President Trump, and certainly look forward to the opportunity to sing for President Biden. But it's a great honor and every experience had its own memorable moments and I tell you my life is truly an example of the American dream." (ANI)

