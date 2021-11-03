Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Following the announcement of bypolls results, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said Congress used inflation as a weapon against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which led to the party's loss in the byelections in the state, but it is in fact a global problem.

"Congress used inflation as a weapon. It was an issue in this bye-election. But inflation is a global issue, not a local one...All these things led to our loss," the chief minister said.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: PM 2.5 Pollutants Level in Delhi's Air To Rise Up to 38% Post Deepavali, Says SAFAR.

Thakur said that he humbly accepts the verdict given by people in bypolls.

"I humbly accept the verdict given by the people in by-elections. The results were not as per expectations. The BJP lost Mandi Parliamentary seat with a narrow margin," he added.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Man Stabbed To Death By Neighbour in Coimbatore’s Sulur After Altercation Over Stove; Accused Arrested.

BJP faced a setback in Himachal Pradesh, as the Congress party won three Assembly seats that went to bypolls on October 30. Congress also won the Mandi Parliamentary constituency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)