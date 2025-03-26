Gandhinagar, Mar 26 (PTI) In a bid to improve work efficiency, the Gujarat Administrative Reforms Commission has suggested initiatives like gathering anonymous feedback from state employees on issues in offices and using info-tech idea boxes and QR codes to collect information.

The GARC has submitted its report to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel within a month of its formation.

"The commission aims to introduce key reforms in the state's administrative framework, enhance operational processes, optimise utilisation of human resources, and improve government efficiency through innovative technology integration," as per an official release.

The commission has also issued guidelines to enhance the efficiency of government meetings and make them more result-oriented.

CM Patel announced the formation of GARC in Budget 2025-26, chaired by Hasmukh Adhia, the Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

"The suggestions also cover gathering anonymous feedback from employees and officers regarding existing administrative issues in state government offices, setting up info-tech and idea boxes, using advanced technologies such as QR codes, and placing transparent boxes in appropriate office areas," the release said.

To accelerate Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the GARC report recommended creating specific guidelines to maintain high standards of cleanliness and facilities in offices and engaging the services of a professional agency.

The report also suggests installing standard multi-lingual signage mentioning the services offered, ensuring that citizens can easily navigate government offices and reach the relevant department or official.

The release further stated that GARC established a system for the submission of its recommendation reports to the government as soon as they are prepared.

The Adhia-led panel has taken an innovative approach by inviting suggestions on administrative reforms from common people and employees through the commission's website.

Other members of GARC includes Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary Kamal Dayani, Principal Secretaries Mona Khandhar and Dr T Natarajan, and Member Secretary Hareet Shukla.

