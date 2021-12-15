Bhopal, Dec 15 (PTI) The administration of Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday ordered a ban on the production, sale and use of Chinese manjha, thread made of nylon or synthetic material for flying kites during the festivities of Makar Sankranti, terming it as dangerous to human life, birds, animals and harmful to environment.

Also Read | Tecno Spark 8T Budget Smartphone Launched in India; Online Sale on December 20, 2021.

This ban will be effective in the district, some 340-kms from the state capital, for the next two months or till further order, the official said.

People, especially children and youths, engage in kite-flying during the Makar Sankranti festival on January 14, the order issued by the district collector Gautam Singh said.

Also Read | Investigative Journalism Is Unfortunately Vanishing From Media Canvas, Says CJI NV Ramana.

But it is necessary to ban the use of thread made of synthetic material or Chinese manjha as it is harmful for the environment and creates danger to the humans, birds and animals.

So, the manufacturing, storage, sale and use of Chinese manjha or synthetic thread is being banned under section 144 of CrPC and its violation may attract action under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the order said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)