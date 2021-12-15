Tecno Mobile has officially launched the Tecno Spark 8T smartphone in India. The budget smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes as a successor to the Tecno Spark 7T which was launched in India this June. It is available for pre-order through Amazon India from today and will go on sale starting December 20, 2021. Tecno Spark 8T Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India.

The key highlights of the smartphone are LCD display, Helio G35 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage, a dual-camera setup, and more.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Tecno Spark 8T sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs Android 11 out of the box with HiOS 7.6 on top.

It’s time to kick start your big dreams. Presenting to you Spark 8T only at Rs. 8999, supporting 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera, 6.6 FHD+ Display and Stylish Metal Design. Pre-book yours today at @amazondotin - https://t.co/tMPvEylApK#TECNO #SparkOfBigDreams #Spark8T pic.twitter.com/VoYQjiXcnA — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) December 15, 2021

For photos and videos, the smartphone gets a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera with an AI lens. For selfies, it gets an 8MP camera sporting a dual flash. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

