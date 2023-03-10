Gomit (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): At least 4 people died due to drowning while taking bath in the Gomti River after holi celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

"Four people drowned in Sitakund Ghat of Gomti river. They all drowned while attempting to save each other. Three bodies were recovered on Wednesday, while the fourth body was recovered on Thursday afternoon, " Jasjit Kaur, District Magistrate, Sultanpur told ANI.

Kaur said that the age of the four youths who drowned is between 18-32 years.

"Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. We have informed the families of the deceased," Kaur added.

"District administration is making arrangements for their cremation. A compensation of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the kin of each victim, " Kaur said.

After getting the information, District Magistrate, Jasjit Kaur along with police officials reached the spot and took stock of the rescue operation.

More details are awaited (ANI).

