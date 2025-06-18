Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): At least five people were killed and one sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into the side of a bridge, overturned and caught fire in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning, according to local police officials.

In an official statement, Tejveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Bulandshahr, said, "At 5.50 am today, information was received at Jahangirabad Police that a car met with an accident near Janipur village on the Jahangirabad-Bulandshahr route under the Police Station area. Police and the Fire Brigade reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. One injured, Gulnaz, has been sent for medical treatment. The other five passengers have died."

He further added, "Initial investigation reveals that these six were returning to Malviya Nagar in Delhi after attending a wedding in Budaun. The driver suddenly felt sleepy in the morning, the vehicle lost balance, rammed into the sides of a bridge, overturned and burst into flames..."

Further investigation is underway.(ANI)

