Agartala, June 18: In a landmark move towards strengthening road safety and emergency healthcare, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), with the active support of the National Health Mission, has officially launched the 'Cashless Treatment Scheme-2025.' This ambitious initiative, rolled out under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, promises free, cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh for road accident victims during the critical 'Golden Hour'.

The scheme, which was launched on May 5, 2025, promises to cover free treatment costs up to Rs 1.5 lakh for up to 7 days in designated hospitals. Any road accident victim brought to a hospital within 24 hours of the incident qualifies for the benefits. Even if a victim is taken to a non-designated hospital, initial stabilisation expenses will still be covered under the scheme, ensuring no delay in emergency care. What Is the Cashless Treatment Scheme? From Benefits to Payment Process Here’s Everything You Need To Know About New Government Initiative To Provide Timely Medical Aid for Road Accident Victims.

Anyone--including family members, Good Samaritans, police, ambulance staff, co-passengers, or even the driver--can bring the injured to a hospital. The focus is on saving lives, not bureaucracy. The government has put in place a robust implementation structure, with a 10-member Steering Committee at the national level chaired by the MoRTH Secretary, State Road Safety Councils chaired by respective State Transport Ministers, and District Road Safety Committees at the district level, led by the District Magistrates, will ensure on-ground execution. The scheme will be managed through the TMS online portal, which will handle treatment coordination, real-time data reporting, claim verification, payment processing, and grievance redressal.

Payments to hospitals must be made within 10 days of approval. Claims are verified by State Health Agencies and funded via the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, with contributions from the Central Government and General Insurance Companies. In addition to the cashless treatment scheme, the government has also reinforced the Hit and Run Motor Accident Compensation Scheme, 2022. Under this scheme, victims or their families will be eligible for compensation of up to ₹2 lakh in case of death and ₹50,000 in case of grievous injury.

Each district has a Hit-and-Run Committee, chaired by the District Magistrate, to ensure timely claim settlement. To claim compensation, victims or their families will need to report the accident to the police, submit treatment records, ID proof, and bank details, and file an application with the Claim Inquiry Officer. Claims will be processed within a month, and payouts will be made within 15 days of verification. In case of a road accident or hit and run:- Call 112- Do not panic- Help the injured- Note vehicle details, if possible- Call for an ambulance. Modified Scheme To Provide Cashless Treatment for Road Accident Victims Nationwide By March 2025, Says Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Awareness and timely action can save lives. This scheme reflects the government's unwavering commitment to building safer roads and stronger emergency systems for every citizen." The public is urged to share this life-saving information and act responsibly in road emergencies. With this scheme, India takes a giant leap toward responsive and inclusive road safety.

