India News | Uttar Pradesh: Bus Connectivity Between Jewar Airport and Greater Noida to Begin Soon on CM Yogi's Instructions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) is set to launch a new bus service connecting Jewar Airport to Greater Noida's Pari Chowk, aimed at boosting public transportation in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, a press release said.

This initiative is part of a broader plan to strengthen connectivity and accelerate development in the rapidly expanding area.

Under CM Yogi's guidance, three new bus routes have been identified in the YEIDA region. Among them, the 42-kilometre stretch between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk is considered the most significant. This route will benefit both local residents and travelers using the upcoming international airport, enhancing ease of travel to and from Greater Noida.

Although a limited bus service between Jewar Airport and Pari Chowk has been operational since 2023, the newly announced expansion is expected to offer more comprehensive coverage and better frequency.

In addition to the Jewar-Greater Noida route, two more bus routes have been finalized. One of which will provide bus service from Botanical Garden to Kulesara and Bhangel via Sector 20, 21 of Noida.

The second route will connect YEIDA's regional office to Dankaur Chowk, Sector 17, and Bhanghel, covering a distance of 51 kilometers.

These routes will serve residents of Rabupura, Noida sectors 17, 20, 21, and 26, as well as students of Gautam Buddha University and commuters traveling to key locations such as Pari Chowk, the District Magistrate's office, Jagat Farm, Surajpur, Kulesara, and Bhangel village.

The YEIDA region is witnessing rapid development in terms of industrial units and residential projects, leading to increased demand for efficient public transportation. In this context, the upcoming bus services, especially the Jewar-Pari Chowk route, mark a significant step toward fulfilling mobility needs and fostering regional growth.

In the future, there are plans to start an electric bus service from Delhi to Jewar Airport. Along with this, two other new bus routes will offer additional transport options for people in the area. Expanding transport services in the Yamuna Development Authority region is a forward-looking step that will play an important role in the overall development of the region. (ANI)

