Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): Bundelkhand, once lagging in development due to neglect by previous administrations, is now rapidly advancing under the new policies of the Uttar Pradesh government. With initiatives like the establishment of Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA), Uttar Pradesh's second industrial city after Noida, and projects such as the Lalitpur Drug Park, Bundelkhand is emerging as a hub of industrial growth, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

In this sequence, UP government is now moving towards expanding the Banda district of Bundelkhand under the master plan. Instructions are given to extend the master plan to the industrial corridor in Banda, the release said.

The Yogi government will implement the development of industrial, commercial, and residential activities in Banda under the master plan in an organized manner. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a blueprint is being prepared for the expansion of Banda.

"The expansion of Banda is planned based on an estimated total population of 2,34,896 for the Banda urban area and an estimated total population of 85,143 for the rural area by the year 2031. Special emphasis is being placed on bringing industrial and development-oriented investment proposals to the forefront for development under the master plan," the press release further said.

Notably, CM Yogi has given instructions to extend the limits of the master plan till the Industrial Corridor in Banda. Connecting the corridor with the Bundelkhand Expressway has also been instructed. Additionally, concrete steps will be taken to ensure that Municipal Corporation transportation is not affected due to heavy traffic.

Under the master plan, instructions have been given to the development authorities for well-planned, balanced, and rapid development focusing on the facilities of the common people. Not only that, they have been instructed to explore new possibilities of income so that there is no shortage of funds for development work.

Meanwhile, clusters will be developed in Banda to encourage local crafts and traditional products. Statues of great personalities will be installed in parks and squares. Keeping in view the traffic problem in the city, taxi-auto stands and street vendor zones will be decided. Additionally, multi-level parking will be built. Focusing on prosperity, happiness, and stability, local art and culture will be promoted to develop Banda as a gateway city. (ANI)

