Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday heard public grievances during the 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur.

CM Yogi heard people's grievances and asked the officials to resolve them on a priority basis.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath interacted with artists during an artist felicitation ceremony organised on the occasion of Republic Day 2026 on Monday.

Addressing participants who took part in the Republic Day parade, the Chief Minister welcomed artists from Tripura and other states to Uttar Pradesh.

"Tripura is a very important state, and you have come all the way from there to be a part of the Republic Day parade. I am very happy that so many artists have come to Uttar Pradesh. I heartily welcome all of you," CM Yogi said, extending greetings to them.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid tribute to the Tricolour after he unfurled the National Flag at his residence in Lucknow, and highlighted the "Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat" resolve and Constitutions's role in building the India we are witnessing today.

Earlier on January 24, he termed the 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative as a key reason behind the state's growing self-reliance and its contribution towards the mission of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Statehood Day ceremony alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi highlighted how the ODOP scheme has provided a major boost to the traditional industries of the state.

The UP government's One District, One Product programme aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts unique to each district. There are products in UP that are found nowhere else - like the ancient and nutritious 'Kala namak' rice, the rare and intriguing wheat-stalk craft, world-famous chikankari and zari-zardozi work on clothes, and the intricate and stunning horn and bone work that uses the remains of dead animals rather than live ones, a nature-friendly replacement for ivory.

Many of these products are GI-tagged, meaning they are certified as originating from that region in Uttar Pradesh. Many of these were also dying community traditions that are being revived through modernisation and publicisation. (ANI)

