Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated a grand exhibition in Lucknow, organised under the 'Punyashlok' Pujya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Tricentenary Year Memorial Campaign-2025.

The Chief Minister described the life and contributions of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar to mark her birth anniversary.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has connected the entire nation with a new jewel from India's glorious past through this exhibition dedicated to Pujya Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. With the intent that more and more people can visit and pay their respects to such a revered Lok Mata, this exhibition has been organised not just here, but at every district headquarters, said CM Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi said that the grand initiative will inspire the entire state and serve as a significant milestone in our collective journey toward national integration and innovative societal efforts.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed happiness that a Government Medical College in Auraiya would be named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

The UP chief minister slammed the previous Samajwadi Party state government for renaming a degree college in Auraiya.

"There was a degree college in Auraiya named after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar. The Samajwadi Party government had changed the name of that degree college. Today, I am happy to announce that in the same Auraiya, we will name the Government Medical College after Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar", CM Yogi said.

Last week, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the National Seminar-2025 on 'Harmony with Nature and Sustainable Development' on Thursday.

The CM stated that achieving the country's goal of net zero by 2070 could not be fulfilled solely by the government but required the collective efforts of everyone.

Devi Ahilyabai Holkar was born on 31 May 1725 in a Maratha Hindu family in the village of Chaundi, now in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district. This year marks her 300th birth anniversary. (ANI)

