Uttar Pradesh CM pays floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister called Vajpayee a visionary leader who gave a new direction to Indian politics through his decades-long service.

He said Atal Ji always upheld India's values and identity, whether in power or opposition.

Speaking to the reporters, CM Yogi said, "I pay tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Ji, on his death anniversary. Late Atal Ji's 6 decades of political work gave a new direction to the entire Indian politics. What should be the model of India's life values, ideals and development in India? How should India and Indianness be given respect on the global stage? Whether late Atal Ji was in power or in opposition, he always kept these things in mind and provided his leadership."

CM Yogi said it was Uttar Pradesh's good fortune that he began his political journey from the state.

He said the late leader represented Balrampur and later served as MP from Lucknow five times, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations.

"It is Uttar Pradesh's good fortune that late Atal Bihari Vajpayee started his political career from Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh. He became MP from the Balrampur seat for the first time in 1957, and Lucknow is fortunate that he reached the country's Parliament five times from the Lucknow parliamentary seat by representing Uttar Pradesh as Prime Minister. Late Atal Ji's school guides not only the current generation but also the next generation. Today, on the occasion of his death anniversary, I bow to him on behalf of the people of the state and pay my humble tribute," he added.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, was elected prime minister three times. He was the first non-Congress leader to complete a full term in office.

He served briefly from May 16, 1996, to June 1, 1996, and then from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004. Vajpayee also served as India's External Affairs Minister from 1977 to 1979 in the cabinet of Prime Minister Morarji Desai.

The veteran leader, poet and statesman passed away at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi on August 16, 2018. (ANI)

