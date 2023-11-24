Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warmly welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived to participate in the Braj Raj Utsav 2023 at the Railway Ground in Mathura on Thursday.

PM Modi visited and worshipped in all four temples present on the premises of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

Also Read | Hippo Attack in South Africa: Hippopotamus Crushes Park Ranger to Death at Mkhuze Game Reserve.

Firstly, the Prime Minister offered prayers to the ancient Lord Adikeshav. After that, he visited the Yogmaya temple to seek blessings from Ma Yogmaya.

Following that, he had a darshan and performed puja in the Garbha Griha of Lord Krishna. Later, PM Modi performed darshan and worshipped at Bhagwat Bhawan.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Milestone: 100 KM of Viaduct, 250 KM of Pier Construction Completed (Watch Video).

Three pundits assisted the Prime Minister in the worship ceremony. The Secretary of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple Trust presented a picture to PM Modi after the darshan and puja. After the worship, PM Modi's convoy set off for the Braj Raj Utsav.

The Chief Minister praised PM Modi, stating that under his leadership, the 142 crore people of the country witnessed the emergence of a new India.

"The respect for the new India has increased on the global stage. Wherever you (an Indian) go in the world today, the entire world acknowledges you with respect, making the population of 142 crore proud", he remarked.

He said, "Under PM Modi's leadership, India's borders have been secured. In his tenure of 9.5 years, every problem of the country has been addressed, paving the way for its resolution. The comprehensive development plan for India, formulated within 9.5 years, has been effectively implemented under PM Modi's leadership. Today, India presents itself as a developed nation and in a new light to the world."

CM Yogi added that this is one India and also the best India, which not only develops but also effectively implements welfare schemes for the poor.

He further emphasised that Kashi Vishwanath Dham, created under the Prime Minister's leadership, is now attracting the entire country and the world towards it. Kedarpuri in Uttarakhand is experiencing new glory and also the divine realm of Mahakal or the land of Braj.

"In Braj, under the Prime Minister's guidance, Mathura Vrindavan has been given the status of a municipal corporation and development of all seven pilgrimage sites has been done by moving forward with a new plan of the Braj Teerth Development Council", Yogi added.

He said that while preserving the cultural heritage of Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Nandgaon, and Govardhan, efforts have been made to advance its development programme by running a campaign. However, taking into consideration the convenience of the pilgrims coming to the Vrindavan area, efforts have also been made to expand the basic facilities here.

Yogi further said, "The gift of yoga from our sages and saints has been taken by PM Modi to 190 countries worldwide. He has given it global recognition, and now the world is benefiting from it. Kumbh has gained global acceptance, and now Mathura, Vrindavan, and all the Teerths here have become part of this campaign, benefiting for the past nine years.

Similarly, in Ayodhya, everyone is aware that something that seemed impossible is going to happen under PM Modi's leadership on January 22."

The Chief Minister further mentioned that Saint Meera Bai was an unparalleled devotee of Lord Krishna and also a queen of Mewar. She was a disciple of Saint Ravidas. She symbolised equality and affection.

He reassured PM Modi that the Uttar Pradesh government, under his leadership, will not only work for development but will also continuously strive to preserve the heritage tradition.

During the Braj Raj Utsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Governor Anandi Ben Patel jointly released a postage stamp featuring Meera Bai and a coin of Rs 525 on the occasion of the 525th birth anniversary of Saint Meera Bai.

Following the release of the postage stamp, a documentary film produced by the Union Ministry of Culture about Saint Meera Bai was also screened.

During the Braj Raj Utsav, actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini presented a dance drama portraying the separation of Meera's love for Krishna through a dance programme.

The theatrical performance by the MP received warm applause from the audience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)