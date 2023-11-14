Visuals of the November 12 blaze at the fire cracker market in Raya town, Mathura (Photo/ANI)

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Two out of the total 13 persons hospitalised with burn injuries sustained in the Diwali day's fire in Mathura's Raya firecracker market succumbed during treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as brothers Sushil and Thakur Das, were among 13 people who were injured in the blaze and subsequently rushed to hospitals in Agra and in Delhi.

The siblings were residents of Mursan in Hathras.

While Sushil passed away at the SN Medical College in Agra, his brother Thakur Das died at the Safdarjung Hospital in the national capital.

A third brother, Anil who was also injured in the fire mishap is still battling for his life at Agra's SN Medical College, police said.

Meanwhile, eight other people who were injured in the fire that broken out at the cracker market in Gopal Bagh in Raya town on November 12 were referred to hospitals in Delhi, where they are undergoing treatment. The remaining three injured have been admitted to hospitals in Agra and Mathura.

Mathura District Magistrate (DM) Shailendra Kumar Singh on Sunday told mediapersons that 13 people had sustained burn injuries in the incident but the cause for the blaze has not yet been ascertained.

Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak had earlier said that the cause of the fire will be investigated and those found guilty will be punished. (ANI)

