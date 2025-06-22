Devotees take holy dip in Triveni sangam on the occasion of Yogini Ekadashi. (Photo/ANI)

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Yogini Ekadashi, a significant number of devotees gathered at the sacred Triveni Sangam--the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the invisible Saraswati rivers--to take a holy dip and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu.

This marks the first Ekadashi of the Ashadha month, a day believed to bring immense spiritual and material blessings, particularly for women and students.

Devotees, including locals and visitors from across the region, started arriving at the Sangam early in the morning to perform the ritual of bathing, worshipping, and donating.

Speaking to ANI, a local priest at the Sangam, Gopal Ji Tirth, explained the significance of the day, stating, "Today is the first Ekadashi of Ashadha. Its name is Yogini Ekadashi. The meaning of Yogini is very beautiful. Those who are girls or women or men or have small children, if they fast on this day, then whatever their wishes are, get fulfilled."

He emphasised the special importance of this Ekadashi for unmarried girls or those facing challenges in their studies. "By observing this fast, one gets devotion to Lord Vishnu. Lakshmi's grace is received. Especially for girls...if they are unmarried or facing difficulties in studies, fasting on Ekadashi and worshipping Lord Vishnu brings fulfilment of all Yogini-related wishes," he added.

Ramesh Tiwari, a devotee who took part in the rituals, spoke about the spiritual significance of the day, linking it to ancient traditions. He said, "There is a Samvatsara with two thousand years of Vikrami Samvat Kaal, and this Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Ashadha month is called Yogini Ekadashi. A person who fasts attains spiritual salvation. Even Lord Krishna mentioned its significance. Bathing in the Ganges or Sangam on this day gives liberation."

Earlier, on June 11, scores of devotees thronged sacred sites across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima, to take a holy dip in the River Ganga and offer prayers at the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Marking a spiritually significant day in the Hindu calendar, the faithful arrived before sunrise to perform rituals, offer prayers, and donate to the needy.

Speaking to ANI, a devotee, Rohini Sharma from Fatehpur, said people believe bathing on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima will bring prosperity and wash away sins.

"We come here every year on Jyeshtha Purnima. It is said that bathing on this day grants blessings for the entire month and promotes family happiness and wealth," she added.

Another devotee said, "This day is considered especially auspicious as it falls under the Jyeshtha Nakshatra, a spiritually powerful constellation in Hindu tradition". (ANI)

