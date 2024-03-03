A massive fire broke out at a PVC door manufacturing company in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The incident took place in Mohan Nagar Industrial Area in Ghaziabad. Fire tenders are currently present at spot and efforts are being made to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Ghaziabad Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Celebration Banquet Hall, Horrifying Visuals Emerge.

Ghaziabad Fire Video

#WATCH Ghaziabad: A fire broke out in a PVC door manufacturing company located in Mohan Nagar Industrial Area. Fire engines are present at the spot. Further details awaited. (Source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/x4s6BVZy4Q — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

