Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): A case was registered at the Vibhuti Khand police station, Lucknow on Sunday after a case of a woman allegedly gang-raped by an auto-driver and his associates surfaced.

The girl was allegedly gang raped by an auto-driver while she was returning home from her tuition classes.

Also Read | Jana Sena Party Leader Pawan Kalyan Waves at Crowd From Hotel in Visakhapatnam, Situation Remains Tense (Watch Video).

"Last evening while the victim woman was coming after studying tuition from near Kathouta, located in the Vibhuti Khand police station area. The auto driver and his companion gang-raped the girl and threw the victim at an intersection, near the Vibhuti Khand police station", Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Prachi Singh said.

"The accused are absconding", DCP added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah Launches Hindi Version of MBBS Textbooks in Bhopal.

The police investigation into this matter is underway and further information is awaited.

Earlier, on October 13 a girl was raped by a 51-year-old man, while she was returning from her tuition, the accused gave her chocolate. He took the victim to a deserted area and then raped her, and killed her. After killing her, he threw the dead body into the sump of the under-construction building next to Mysuru Road in Karnataka.

Earlier on September 3, a teenage girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Jharkhand and the reports revealed that she was allegedly sexually exploited by the accused on the pretext of marriage and was raped, killed, and hanged by him.

On August 23, a girl was set ablaze by her one-sided lover after she refused to accept his marriage proposal. She later succumbed to her injuries on August 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)