Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has taken steps towards ensuring paperless court proceedings.

The Allahabad High Court has sought a progress report from the Advocate General's Office Prayagraj on the steps taken by the state government towards accepting case notices in PDF format and making government admissions online under the Paperless Court Proceedings Scheme.

Also Read | 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047: Government Focused on Long-Term Gains, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The next hearing date of the petition has been fixed for March 19.

This order has been given by the division bench of Justice MK Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra while hearing the PIL of Pradeep Kumar Singh.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

On the instructions of the court, the Additional Legal Counsel filed an affidavit stating that special appeals and criminal appeals were being filed online on behalf of the government.

Efforts have been made to achieve the target of a paperless court. In this direction, the appointment of an Additional Chief Secretary was discussed in the meeting.

The decision to adopt the system of the Haryana Government has been taken.

The e-MANU portal has been prepared on which notice will be accepted in PDF format.

The Chief Standing Advocate Kunal Ravi said that it may take four weeks to complete the process.

In January, emphasizing the Supreme Court going paperless, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it's not just about reducing the carbon footprint but making our processes more efficient, seamless, and accountable.

Earlier in the previous year, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud announced that the top court has made the facility of free Wi-Fi available in Courts 1-5 and soon it will be enabled in bar rooms as well.

The Chief Justice also said that there will be no books or papers but it does not mean that they will not rely on books and papers at all.

The courtrooms of the top court now have a modern design due to the installation of various technology facilities including more screens and upgraded video conferencing facilities.

As part of the e-initiatives in the Supreme Court of India, the facility of free Wi-Fi was made available for Advocates, Litigants, Media persons, and other stakeholders visiting the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)