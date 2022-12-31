Lucknow, Dec 31 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has tested over 30 lakh samples of water for providing clean drinking water to households in the state, an official statement said on Saturday.

Of the total 30,39,687 samples tested till the last week of December, 4.22 lakh were found contaminated and remedial action has been taken on 46,000 samples by Jal Nigam (Rural) engineers, it said.

The testing of water samples under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' was carried out by rural women in a span of nine months (April to December 2022).

The initiative taken on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is not only ensuring an increasing number of households getting clean drinking water but also guaranteeing the safety of rural dwellers from diseases, the statement said.

